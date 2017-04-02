Las Vegas police identify officer involved in Friday shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department identified officer James Ledogar as the shooter in Friday’s officer-involved shooting in the central valley.

A resident flagged down police after seeing a man with a gun near the Decatur Shopping Center, 1401 N. Decatur Blvd., near West Washington Avenue.

Police said Ledogar, 53, went to investigate. He found a man lying on the ground behind the store. The man sat up as he approached, and Ledogar shot him twice when he saw the man was holding a gun, police said.

Ledogar began working for Metro in August 2001. He is assigned to the Homeland Security Division, Emergency Operations Bureau and is on paid administrative leave while Metro investigates the shooting.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.