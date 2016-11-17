Las Vegas police identify officer involved in Monday night shooting

The Las Vegas police officer who shot at a man in the east valley Monday night has been identified.

Officer Scott Hinckley, 33, fired his gun several times at a car driving toward him. The car was driven by 18-year-old Daniel Prichard.

Police attempted to pull over the unregistered Honda Civic driven by Prichard about 11:15 p.m. near North Nellis Boulevard and East Bonanza Road, but the vehicle sped off. Officers did not pursue it.

A short time later, those officers found the car near Del Amo Drive and North Sandhill Road. When officers turned on overhead bright lights, Prichard quickly drove out of the cul-de-sac in the 3900 block of La Cruz Court toward the officers, police said.

Prichard was not wounded in the shooting.

Hinckley is currently assigned to Metro’s community policing division in the northeast area command and has been employed with the department since February 2014. He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

Prichard was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, driving on a suspended, canceled or revoked license, and having an unregistered vehicle.

