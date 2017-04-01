Las Vegas police identify officer involved in Thursday shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department identified officer Kevin Dumesic as the shooter in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting in the southwest valley.

Police said Thursday an officer, now identified as Dumesic, fired one shot at a man who possibly committed a burglary near the 9800 block of River Trader Street, near Moutain’s Edge Park.

Officers searching the neighborhood saw a man who “peeked up” over a backyard wall and appeared to be holding a long gun. Police said Dumesic fired one shot at the man and missed. The man ran and was arrested after a civilian at the scene hit him in the head with a baseball bat.

Dumesic, 46, has worked for Metro since February 2001. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division and is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, police said.

Thursday’s incident marked Metro’s third police shooting of the year. Another Metro officer shot and wounded a man Friday in the central valley.

