Las Vegas police investigate after gunshots reported in southeast valley

Officers took cover and searched a neighborhood after hearing gunshots in the southeast valley early Monday.

Nobody was injured in the shooting about 3:45 a.m., Lt. David Gordon with the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were still investigating a neighborhood near East Flamingo Road between South Boulder Highway and South Mountain Vista Street early Monday morning.

Two Metro officers had pulled over a driver near the 4600 block of East Flamingo Road before hearing three or four gunshots they perceived as directed at them.

“At which point, they sought cover, they got the suspect who they were on the traffic stop with behind cover,” Gordon said.

He said the officers thought the gunfire sounded close, prompting the large police response.

“You can’t be too safe on this,” Gordon said. “You really can’t.”

A helicopter searched the neighborhood from above before Metro K9 units searched the yards of about 20 homes in the area, he said.

Gordon said the additional officers took cover, too, and officers hadn’t found any shell casings as of 6:30 a.m.

No suspects were in custody, Gordon said.

The person from the traffic stop was not related to the shooting, he said. After hearing the shots, Gordon said the two officers sprung to protect the person they had pulled over.

“Officers have a duty to protect citizens,” he said. “Even suspects.”

Flamingo between Mountain Vista and Boulder was temporarily closed while police investigated.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.