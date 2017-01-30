Las Vegas police investigate Monday morning shootout that leaves 1 in hospital

One man went to the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning.

Two groups of patrons shot at each other in front of Tommy Rocker’s Mojave Beach Bar and Grill, 4275 Dean Martin Drive, about 2:50 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Shortly after, somebody dropped off a man with a gunshot wound at a hospital, Gordon said. He is expected to survive his injuries.

No other people involved with the shooting were in custody, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

