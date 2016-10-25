Posted 

Las Vegas police investigate random shooting on J Street

Las Vegas police investigate random shooting on J Street

web1_cs20161025_024430_7265972.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate what was called random shooting on J Street near Washington Avenue. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate random shooting on J Street

web1_cs20161025_022945_7265972.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate what was called random shooting on J Street near Washington Avenue. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate random shooting on J Street

web1_cs20161025_022152_7265972.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate what was called random shooting on J Street near Washington Avenue. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate random shooting on J Street

web1_cs20161025_024225_7265972.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate what was called random shooting on J Street near Washington Avenue. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Police found several bullet casings on J Street near Washington Avenue around midnight Monday after a report of people shooting randomly out of moving vehicle.

Officers initially found about 10 casings, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. But about a dozen small evidence markers were visible near the intersection of J and Washington, and at least a dozen more peppered J Street toward West Adams Avenue.

Gordon said there were no reported injuries as of 2 a.m. Three nearby homes were struck by bullets, he said.

Gordon also said a witness saw a dark-colored SUV driving down J with people inside shooting “randomly” out the window.

J Street between Adams and Washington avenues was temporarily taped off as detectives investigated the scene.

 