Las Vegas police investigate random shooting on J Street

Police found several bullet casings on J Street near Washington Avenue around midnight Monday after a report of people shooting randomly out of moving vehicle.

Officers initially found about 10 casings, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. But about a dozen small evidence markers were visible near the intersection of J and Washington, and at least a dozen more peppered J Street toward West Adams Avenue.

Gordon said there were no reported injuries as of 2 a.m. Three nearby homes were struck by bullets, he said.

Gordon also said a witness saw a dark-colored SUV driving down J with people inside shooting “randomly” out the window.

J Street between Adams and Washington avenues was temporarily taped off as detectives investigated the scene.