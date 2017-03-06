Las Vegas police investigate shooting in northeast valley

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the northeast valley.

A man was shot about 11 a.m. Monday near the 1500 block of Cobb Lane, near Owens and Eastern avenues, police said.

He was taken to North Vista Hospital before University Medical Center, police said. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reporter Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this article.