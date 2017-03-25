Las Vegas police investigating bus shooting outside Cosmopolitan on Strip

Las Vegas police are responding to a Saturday shooting on the Strip.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Mark Lourenco said one person was shot on a bus near The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The person’s condition is unknown. In a statement, police said officers responded to the call at 10:48 a.m. and that the shooting occurred on the Strip near Harmon Avenue.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue for this incident, police said.

Police said one victim has been transported to UMC trauma in unknown condition; officers believe the suspect is on a bus on the Strip.

Police said this incident is being treated as a barricade. They added that no other victim had been found and there is no “credible information” that there is a second suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

