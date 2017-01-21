Las Vegas police investigating east valley shooting

Las Vegas Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting on the east side of the valley.

Police responded to scene near Nellis and Owens boulevards just after 7 a.m. Saturday and determined there had been a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank.

Metro’s homicide section is investigating the scene, Hank said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

