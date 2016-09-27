Posted Updated 

Las Vegas police investigating fatal stabbing

Las Vegas police investigating fatal stabbing

web1_mtview_7098626.jpg
MountanView Hospital in Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

By CHRISTIAN BERTOLACCINI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing.

In a statement, the department said that at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, it received a report that a stabbed person had been dropped off at MountanView Hospital without explanation. Metro spokesman Danny Cordero said Metro’s homicide section is trying to determine where the stabbing happened and is searching for suspects.

A second wounded person was at the hospital in what Metro spokesman Danny Cordero said was a related the case. Cordero said he didn’t know how the second person had been wounded or the extent of that person’s injuries.

This was the 125th homicide in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2016.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...