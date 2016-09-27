Las Vegas police investigating fatal stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing.

In a statement, the department said that at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, it received a report that a stabbed person had been dropped off at MountanView Hospital without explanation. Metro spokesman Danny Cordero said Metro’s homicide section is trying to determine where the stabbing happened and is searching for suspects.

A second wounded person was at the hospital in what Metro spokesman Danny Cordero said was a related the case. Cordero said he didn’t know how the second person had been wounded or the extent of that person’s injuries.

This was the 125th homicide in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2016.

