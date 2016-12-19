Las Vegas police investigating officer-involved shooting in southwest valley

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer is being treated for injuries after an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in the southwest valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said there was a robbery just after 2:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Flamingo. An off-duty officer tried to intervene and may have fired a weapon, police said.

Police said early into the investigation that it wasn’t clear who fired shots. Officers were still investigating at 4 p.m. Monday.

“Shots were fired, whether it was from the suspect, our officer, or both,” Sgt. Jeff Clark, a Las Vegas police spokesman said.

The suspect fled and was not in custody, police said.

The officer was treated at a nearby hospital for lacerations to his head. Police initially said the officer did not appear to be injured.

Clark said Metro officers are told to try to avoid getting involved in dangerous situations while off the clock, because they won’t have all their safety gear.

“However, if it’s a situation where you feel you have to intervene, there’s nothing that prevents you from doing so,” Clark said. “You just have to identify yourself.”

Police set up a perimeter in the area of West Flamingo Road and Lindell Road. Motorists should avoid the area.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

