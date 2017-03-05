Las Vegas police investigating shooting in east valley

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the east valley Saturday afternoon.

About noon, police responded to 2693 Mossy Oaks Lane near East Sahara Avenue for reports of a shooting, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Two men were chasing and shooting at another man. The man who was being shot at then ran into his home, got a shotgun and came back outside to fire back at the two chasers, Rogers said.

No one was shot or injured. The two men fled the scene, and detectives are interviewing the third man, who they believe is the victim, police said. No arrests have been made.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.