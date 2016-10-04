Las Vegas police investigating shooting in Summerlin neighborhood

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a Summerlin neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived about 4:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Henniker Way, near Lake Mead and Rampart Boulevards, the Metropolitan Police Department said. A woman had been shot and was in the street.

Police confirmed the woman died.

“A possible suspect remains on scene,” a Metro statement said just after 5 p.m.

The incident is ongoing, and residents who live in the immediate area should expect traffic delays, Metro said.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

