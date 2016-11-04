Las Vegas police looking for suspect in downtown shooting

Las Vegas police are looking for suspects in an early Friday morning shooting downtown.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in an alley near Sahara and Van Patten avenues just after midnight. Officers arriving at the scene found a person with a nonlethal gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the shooting appeared to be part of a robbery, and witnesses reported seeing several people running from the area after the shots were heard.

The person who was shot was taken to the University Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Metro currently has no suspect description and has made no arrests.

