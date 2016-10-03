Las Vegas police looking for suspect in late Sunday shooting

A man is in critical condition after he was shot late Sunday.

Lt. David Gordon said a man told officers he was approached by another man about 11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Pacific Harbors Drive. The two men had a brief conversation, Gordon said, and the second man pulled out a gun and shot the first man. He ran to 2600 E. Flamingo Road, where first responders met him and took him to a hospital, Gordon said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers didn’t have a suspect in custody as of 12:15 a.m. Monday.

