Las Vegas police need help finding west valley shooting suspect — VIDEO

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect and two people of interest in connection with a west valley shooting on Sunday.

About 6:20 a.m. Sunday, police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 4200 block of South Decatur Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Upon arrival, police discovered a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds; he was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

The man shot, 27-year-old Ezekiel F. Davis, had been inside an “unlicensed after-hours club that was located in a backroom of the clothing store,” Metro said. According to police, he had fought with one or more people before the shooting.

Surveillance footage depicts a suspect and two people of interest, police said.

Police described the suspect as a 6 foot, 240-pound, dark-skinned black man. Police said he had short hair, a small goatee and may have worn glasses.

One person of interest was described as a black man wearing white pants and a white shirt; the second person of interest was described as a black woman who was wearing a white dress, Metro said.

Police also are looking for a black 2004 to 2006 two-door BMW 6-series with black wheels and dark tinted windows.

Metro provided surveillance footage of the persons and vehicle sought.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

