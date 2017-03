Las Vegas police are responding to a Saturday shooting on the Strip.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Mark Lourenco said one person was shot on a bus near The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The person’s condition is unknown.

At 11 a.m. the scene was still active. Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

