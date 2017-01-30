Las Vegas police say victim in Sunday shooting was delivering pizza

The man shot in the northeast valley Sunday afternoon was a food deliveryman, Las Vegas police said Monday.

The 60-year-old man arrived in the area to deliver a pizza to a residence on the 5200 block of Pentagon Avenue, near Nellis Air Force Base, about 2:30 p.m. Before he could make the delivery, a man and woman demanded property from him, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police later determined that the homeowner of the residence had not ordered the pizza, Metro officer Danny Cordero said.

During the confrontation, the man who demanded property presented a handgun and shot the deliveryman once in the neck, police said.

The shooter and the woman with him fled the scene in a white four-door Buick, Cordero said.

Police said the deliveryman was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

