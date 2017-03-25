Las Vegas Strip closed after bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Las Vegas Boulevard between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue remained closed early Saturday afternoon because of a deadly bus shooting in front of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Two people were shot and one died after a shooting on a Regional Transit Commission bus late Saturday morning; Las Vegas Metropolitan police department spokesman officer Larry Hadfield said at 2:45 p.m. that the suspected shooter is male and that this incident, which happened at 10:48 a.m. in front of The Cosmopolitan, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South near Harmon Avenue, was unrelated to an armed robbery at the Bellagio early Saturday morning.

Hadfield told reporters at 1 p.m. that two people had been shot on the RTC bus and had been taken to University Medical Center, where one died. At 2:37 p.m., UMC spokeswoman Erica Nansen said the person who lived is is fair condition, but had no further details.

Hadfield emphasized nobody fired shots inside any of the nearby casinos.

“We believe we have the suspect on the bus,” Hadfield said. SWAT, hostage and crisis negotiators were on the scene, he added.

When asked whether any passengers were still on the bus, Hadfield briefly paused and said detectives still were conducting interviews.

#LVMPD updates media on the bus shooting and barricade situation on the strip #RJnowpic.twitter.com/6KrDt5b6tR — Bridget Bennett (@bridgetkbennett) March 25, 2017

Officers went through nearby hotels, Hadfield said, “to ensure that the incident did not spill outside of the actual scene.”

There was a loud bang doing near the scene about 1:45 p.m. It was unclear what caused the bang.

Hadfield said there is no “credible information” that there is a second suspect and there was no “active shooter” situation at any casino.

Update on the hostage situation. SWAT team detonates the side of the bus. #Cosmopolitanpic.twitter.com/rUoPuSWL7C — Jud Seiber (@PuddleOfJud) March 25, 2017

Strip traffic is shut down north and south because of the incident and traffic access from Harmon Avenue is limited from west to east, Hadfield said.

He said police have no motive for the shooting.

MGM Resorts issued a statement at 2:15 p.m. that pedestrian and vehicle traffic were being diverted from the Bellagio main entrance because of the police situation.

