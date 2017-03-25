Posted Updated 

Las Vegas Strip closed after bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Las Vegas Strip closed after bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

8243322_web1_cos2_8243322.jpg
Las Vegas police take up positions outside The Cosmopolitan on the Strip on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Strip closed after bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

8243322_web1_cosmo1_8243322.jpg
Las Vegas police take up positions outside The Cosmopolitan on the Strip on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Strip closed after bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

8243322_web1_img_9553_8243322.jpg
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting on a bus outside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Strip closed after bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

8243322_web1_cos3_8243322.jpg
From their balconies at The Cosmopolitan, people watch police activity on the Strip after the area was barricaded because of a shooting incident on a bus Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Strip closed after bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

8243322_web1_cos4_8243322.jpg
A SWAT truck pulls up outside The Cosmopolitan Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Strip closed after bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

8243322_web1_cos5_8243322.jpg
Some people at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. at Planet Hollywood have a birds-eye view of police investigating a shooting on a bus on the Strip on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Strip closed after bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

8243322_web1_cosmo7_8243322.jpg

Las Vegas Strip closed after bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

8243322_web1_cosm6_8243322.jpg
Pedestrians step out onto Las Vegas Boulevard to try to catch a glimpse of the barricade situation taking place on a bus on the Strip outside The Cosmopolitan on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By Mike Shoro and Max Michor
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Boulevard between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue remained closed early Saturday afternoon because of a deadly bus shooting in front of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Two people were shot and one died after a shooting on a Regional Transit Commission bus late Saturday morning; Las Vegas Metropolitan police department spokesman officer Larry Hadfield said at 2:45 p.m. that the suspected shooter is male and that this incident, which happened at 10:48 a.m. in front of The Cosmopolitan, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South near Harmon Avenue, was unrelated to an armed robbery at the Bellagio early Saturday morning.

Hadfield told reporters at 1 p.m. that two people had been shot on the RTC bus and had been taken to University Medical Center, where one died. At 2:37 p.m., UMC spokeswoman Erica Nansen said the person who lived is is fair condition, but had no further details.

Hadfield emphasized nobody fired shots inside any of the nearby casinos.

“We believe we have the suspect on the bus,” Hadfield said. SWAT, hostage and crisis negotiators were on the scene, he added.

When asked whether any passengers were still on the bus, Hadfield briefly paused and said detectives still were conducting interviews.

Officers went through nearby hotels, Hadfield said, “to ensure that the incident did not spill outside of the actual scene.”

There was a loud bang doing near the scene about 1:45 p.m. It was unclear what caused the bang.

Hadfield said there is no “credible information” that there is a second suspect and there was no “active shooter” situation at any casino.

Strip traffic is shut down north and south because of the incident and traffic access from Harmon Avenue is limited from west to east, Hadfield said.

He said police have no motive for the shooting.

MGM Resorts issued a statement at 2:15 p.m. that pedestrian and vehicle traffic were being diverted from the Bellagio main entrance because of the police situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 