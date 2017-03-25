Posted Updated 

Las Vegas Strip reopens to traffic after deadly bus shooting; suspect in custody

Las Vegas Strip reopens to traffic after deadly bus shooting; suspect in custody

Las Vegas police work the scene of a barricaded suspect in a bus outside the outside of the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The suspect surrendered to police after the stand-off. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas police take up positions outside The Cosmopolitan on the Strip on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas police work the scene of a barricaded suspect in a bus outside the outside of the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The suspect surrendered to police after the stand-off. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting on a bus outside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas police take up positions outside The Cosmopolitan on the Strip on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

From their balconies at The Cosmopolitan, people watch police activity on the Strip after the area was barricaded because of a shooting incident on a bus Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A SWAT truck pulls up outside The Cosmopolitan Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Some people at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. at Planet Hollywood have a birds-eye view of police investigating a shooting on a bus on the Strip on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Metropolitan police department spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield briefs the media on the barricade situation taking place on a bus on the Strip outside The Cosmopolitan on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Pedestrians step out onto Las Vegas Boulevard to try to catch a glimpse of the barricade situation taking place on a bus on the Strip outside The Cosmopolitan on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas police work the scene of a barricaded suspect in a bus outside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A police sniper breaks down his kit after the suspect in the bus barricade surrendered outside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

SWAT officers drive away after the suspect in the bus barricade surrendered outside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Officers barricade a bus, where the alleged suspect was located, in front of The Cosmopolitan Hotel-Casino near the intersection of f Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon Ave. Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Pedestrian walkways, streets and sideways are empty while officers patrol at the intersection of Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon Ave., just south the barricade, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Pedestrians take photos of the incident at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, just south of the barricaded bus, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Pedestrian walkways are empty near the intersection of Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon Ave., just south the barricade, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas Blvd. north bound pedestrians were routed east on Harmon Ave on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Pedestrians were un able to travel either direction on both the west and eats side Las Vegas Blvd. between Harmon Ave and Flamingo Rd.. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Pedestrian walkways, streets and sideways are empty while officers patrol at the intersection of Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon Ave., just south the barricade, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Officers occupy the intersection of Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon Ave., just south the barricade, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Officers occupy the intersection of Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon Ave., just south the barricade, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Officers occupy the intersection of Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon Ave., just south the barricade, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Officers occupy the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, just south of the barricaded bus, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Visitors look off their balcony of the The Cosmopolitan Hotel-Casino on to Las Vegas Boulevard where the incident was taking place and the bus was located on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Officers occupy the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, just south of the barricaded bus, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Officers occupy the intersection of Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon Ave., just south the barricade, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Officers occupy the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, just south of the barricaded bus, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Officers surround a bus, where the alleged suspect was located, in front of The Cosmopolitan Hotel-Casino near the intersection of f Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon Ave. Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on an RTC bus that left one person dead and one injured outside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The suspect in the shooting surrendered to police after a standoff. (Brett Le Blanc/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Cosmopolitan hotel-casino employees walk along Harmon Avenue after being evacuated from the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A police helicopter flies above the scene of a barricaded suspect in a bus on Las Vegas Boulevard outside of the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

An armed security guard walks along a pedestrian bridge near the scene of a barricaded suspect in a bus on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A police officer directs traffic at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard outside of the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Metropolitan police department spokesman Ofc. Larry Hadfield briefs the media on the barricade situation taking place on a bus outside of the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The suspect surrendered to police after the stand-off. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By Mike Shoro and Max Michor
Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Strip has reopened to traffic after portions of it were closed for hours as police investigated a deadly bus shooting in front of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Two people were shot and one died after a shooting on a double-decker Regional Transit Commission bus late Saturday morning. At 3:20 p.m., after an hourslong standoff and barricade situation, the suspected shooter, who is male and had a handgun, was taken into custody without incident, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman officer Larry Hadfield said.

Metro emphasized this was an “isolated incident.”

Metro said there’s no evidence the shooting had a terrorism “nexus.” Hadfield added the incident, which happened about 10:50 a.m. in front of The Cosmopolitan, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Harmon Avenue, was unrelated to an armed robbery at Bellagio early Saturday morning.

Hadfield said two people were taken to University Medical Center, where one died and another was shot in the stomach. The second person was expected to be treated and released.

Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was riding on the second floor toward the back of the bus when he opened fire “indiscriminately.”

“He didn’t seem to have a motive,” Roberts said, adding the man appeared to have “mental issues” and was seeing things.

“He definitely was not really with it,” Roberts said.

After the suspected shooter opened fire, Roberts said, the bus driver left the bus where it was at, passengers got off and officers responded. The suspected shooter never got off the bus.

The man didn’t empty his magazine, Roberts said, but fired multiple shots. Police said the man shot at officers during the negotiations but officers didn’t return fire.

The suspected shooter surrendered to police after several hours. At one point, he called 911 dispatch and began speaking with police.

“A lot of times when you stabilize these, you have time on your hands,” Roberts said. “Most instances, we’re able to talk them out peacefully. In this instance, we were.”

Police didn’t have immediate information on the suspect’s criminal history.

Hadfield emphasized nobody fired shots inside any of the nearby casinos.

Officers went through nearby hotels, Hadfield said, “to ensure that the incident did not spill outside of the actual scene.” Hadfield said the hotels cooperated with the investigation and were not letting guests in or out through front doors. Parth Thaker, a visitor from San Francisco who said he was staying at The Cosmopolitan, said guests were asked to stay in their rooms.

At the Miracle Mile shops, visitors gathered in front of the glass doors facing the Boulevard to watch the scene unfold.

“First of all, it’s my damn birthday,” said Derek Hankins of Atlanta, “and we’re here to shop, but we can’t even do that.”

Jose Padilla and Francisco Ramos from Phoenix spent most of their one-day Las Vegas trip trapped inside the Miracle Mile and Planet Hollywood Resort, where they were staying.

“We have everything that we need,” Ramos said, “here but it sucks that we can’t walk around.”

There was a loud bang near the scene about 1:45 p.m. Roberts later confirmed police used a flash-bang to break the bus windows. Units then placed a robot inside the bus. The robot confirmed to officers the shooter was still inside.

According to Las Vegas 51s Media Relations Director Jim Gemma, the Chicago Cubs are staying at The Cosmopolitan. The Cubs are in Las Vegas as part of Big League Weekend with the World Series champions playing two games against the Cincinnati Reds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal writers Blake Apgar and Kira Terry contributed to this report. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 