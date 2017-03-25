Las Vegas Strip reopens to traffic after deadly bus shooting; suspect in custody

The Las Vegas Strip has reopened to traffic after portions of it were closed for hours as police investigated a deadly bus shooting in front of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Two people were shot and one died after a shooting on a double-decker Regional Transit Commission bus late Saturday morning. At 3:20 p.m., after an hourslong standoff and barricade situation, the suspected shooter, who is male and had a handgun, was taken into custody without incident, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman officer Larry Hadfield said.

Metro emphasized this was an “isolated incident.”

Metro said there’s no evidence the shooting had a terrorism “nexus.” Hadfield added the incident, which happened about 10:50 a.m. in front of The Cosmopolitan, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Harmon Avenue, was unrelated to an armed robbery at Bellagio early Saturday morning.

Hadfield said two people were taken to University Medical Center, where one died and another was shot in the stomach. The second person was expected to be treated and released.

Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was riding on the second floor toward the back of the bus when he opened fire “indiscriminately.”

“He didn’t seem to have a motive,” Roberts said, adding the man appeared to have “mental issues” and was seeing things.

“He definitely was not really with it,” Roberts said.

After the suspected shooter opened fire, Roberts said, the bus driver left the bus where it was at, passengers got off and officers responded. The suspected shooter never got off the bus.

The man didn’t empty his magazine, Roberts said, but fired multiple shots. Police said the man shot at officers during the negotiations but officers didn’t return fire.

The suspected shooter surrendered to police after several hours. At one point, he called 911 dispatch and began speaking with police.

“A lot of times when you stabilize these, you have time on your hands,” Roberts said. “Most instances, we’re able to talk them out peacefully. In this instance, we were.”

Police didn’t have immediate information on the suspect’s criminal history.

Hadfield emphasized nobody fired shots inside any of the nearby casinos.

Officers went through nearby hotels, Hadfield said, “to ensure that the incident did not spill outside of the actual scene.” Hadfield said the hotels cooperated with the investigation and were not letting guests in or out through front doors. Parth Thaker, a visitor from San Francisco who said he was staying at The Cosmopolitan, said guests were asked to stay in their rooms.

At the Miracle Mile shops, visitors gathered in front of the glass doors facing the Boulevard to watch the scene unfold.

“First of all, it’s my damn birthday,” said Derek Hankins of Atlanta, “and we’re here to shop, but we can’t even do that.”

Jose Padilla and Francisco Ramos from Phoenix spent most of their one-day Las Vegas trip trapped inside the Miracle Mile and Planet Hollywood Resort, where they were staying.

“We have everything that we need,” Ramos said, “here but it sucks that we can’t walk around.”

There was a loud bang near the scene about 1:45 p.m. Roberts later confirmed police used a flash-bang to break the bus windows. Units then placed a robot inside the bus. The robot confirmed to officers the shooter was still inside.

According to Las Vegas 51s Media Relations Director Jim Gemma, the Chicago Cubs are staying at The Cosmopolitan. The Cubs are in Las Vegas as part of Big League Weekend with the World Series champions playing two games against the Cincinnati Reds.

Update on the hostage situation. SWAT team detonates the side of the bus. #Cosmopolitanpic.twitter.com/rUoPuSWL7C — Jud Seiber (@PuddleOfJud) March 25, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

