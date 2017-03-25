Las Vegas Strip slowly reopens after deadly bus shooting; suspect in custody

Northbound Las Vegas Strip traffic was reopened, though southbound traffic remained Las Vegas Boulevard between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue remained closed Saturday afternoon because of a deadly bus shooting in front of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Two people were shot and one died after a shooting on a double-decker Regional Transit Commission bus late Saturday morning. At 3:20 p.m., after an hourslong standoff and barricade situation, the suspected shooter, who is male and was armed with a handgun, was taken into custody without incident, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman officer Larry Hadfield said.

“We will be working diligently to get traffic back on our most-busy street,” Hadfield said.

No shots were fired, Hadfield said, adding that police have no motive for the shooting. Metro said in a statement at 3 p.m. that there’s there’s no evidence the shooting terrorism-related. He added that police believed this incident, which happened at 10:48 a.m. in front of The Cosmopolitan, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South near Harmon Avenue, was not related to an armed robbery at the Bellagio early Saturday morning.

Hadfield told reporters at 1 p.m. that two people had been shot on the RTC bus and had been taken to University Medical Center, where one died. At 2:37 p.m., UMC spokeswoman Erica Nansen said the person who lived is is fair condition, but had no further details. Hadfield later said that person’s injuries were nonlife-threatening.

Hadfield emphasized nobody fired shots inside any of the nearby casinos.

“We believe we have the suspect on the bus,” Hadfield said. SWAT, hostage and crisis negotiators were on scene, he added.

When asked whether any passengers were still on the bus, Hadfield briefly paused and said detectives still were conducting interviews.

#LVMPD updates media on the bus shooting and barricade situation on the strip #RJnowpic.twitter.com/6KrDt5b6tR — Bridget Bennett (@bridgetkbennett) March 25, 2017

Officers went through nearby hotels, Hadfield said, “to ensure that the incident did not spill outside of the actual scene.” Hadfield said the hotels were cooperating with the investigation and we’re letting guests out through fr0nt doors. Parth Thaker, a visitor from San Francisco who said he was staying at The Cosmopolitan, said guests were being asked to stay in their rooms. Shoppers at the Miracle Mile shops

There was a loud bang doing near the scene about 1:45 p.m. It was unclear what caused the bang.

Hadfield said there is no “credible information” that there is a second suspect and there was no “active shooter” situation at any casino.

Update on the hostage situation. SWAT team detonates the side of the bus. #Cosmopolitanpic.twitter.com/rUoPuSWL7C — Jud Seiber (@PuddleOfJud) March 25, 2017

Strip traffic is shut down north and south because of the incident and traffic access from Harmon Avenue is limited from west to east, Hadfield said.

MGM Resorts issued a statement at 2:15 p.m. that pedestrian and vehicle traffic were being diverted from the Bellagio main entrance because of the police situation.

According to Las Vegas 51s Media Relations Director Jim Gemma, the Chicago Cubs are staying at The Cosmopolitan. The Cubs are in Las Vegas as part of Big League Weekend with the World Series champions playing two games against the Cincinnati Reds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.