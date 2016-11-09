Man arrested in accidental shooting of daughter in northeast Las Vegas

The father suspected of accidentally shooting his child in the northeast valley has been arrested.

Clark County Detention Center records show that Zachary Cory, 31, was arrested Tuesday on one count of child abuse and neglect with substantial bodily harm.

Las Vegas police said the man’s daughter was mistakenly shot around 8 p.m. Tuesday in a home in the 2800 block of Taurus Court, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Pecos Road.

The child is in serious condition but is expected to live. Her age is not known.

