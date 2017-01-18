Posted 

Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Las Vegas

web1_ogden-shoot_7802538.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate an early morning shooting near Ogden Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard in the downtown area, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man has been arrested after a shooting early Monday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

Demetrius Alexander Booker, in his late 20s, was booked into Clark County Detention Center at 5:20 p.m. Monday on charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and shooting a gun within a structure or vehicle within a prohibited area.

He was no longer in jail as of Wednesday morning.

Police said a person was shot in the chest near East Ogden Avenue and North Casino Center Boulevard early Monday morning. Two witnesses said the person shot was a man.

The victim’s condition wasn’t known as of early Wednesday.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 