Man critical after being shot in the head early Thursday

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man arrived at North Vista Hospital, 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., with gunshot wounds, Lt. Carlos Hank said about 4 a.m., and was being taken to University Medical Center.

He said the man had gunshot wounds to the head and another part of his body.

Lt. Timothy Hatchett said the injured man’s family was “not fully cooperative” in the investigation and details were limited.

Metro was working to determine a crime scene, Hank said, adding that police was investigating in the 3400 block of Marquette Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.