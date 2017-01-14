Man in critical condition following shooting at North Las Vegas apartment complex

A man is in critical condition following a Friday afternoon shooting at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

The shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. at the Newport Village Apartments, 1827 W. Gowan Road, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside between two apartment buildings, said North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci. He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with critical injuries.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, no suspects were in custody, and North Las Vegas police were still at the scene investigating.

