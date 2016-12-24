Man in custody after road rage shooting incident in northeast Las Vegas

The man involved in a road rage shooting Friday night has been taken into custody without incident.

The man was barricaded in a truck in the northeast valley after a shooting before 7 p.m. near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

The man taken into custody is believed to be the shooter and may have shot at a suspected drunken driver, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The person who was shot at fled the scene, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

