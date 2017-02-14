Man dies after exchanging gunfire with deputies in northwest Arizona

A fatal officer-involved shooting is under investigation in the Colorado River community of Golden Shores in northwest Arizona.

Mohave County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Monday at 6:47 p.m. to investigate a report of gunfire on the 4500 block of Park Drive, department spokeswoman Trish Carter said.

“The reporting party advised that an unknown male subject next door shot a gun at her,” Carter said. An exchange of gunfire occurred when the deputies made contact with the subject and the gunman was hit, she said.

The man died following transport to a nearby hospital. The woman and deputies were not injured, Carter said.

The deputies were placed on paid administrative leave, which is customary when officer-involved shootings occur. The Lake Havasu City Police Department will conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

The name of the deceased was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Further details were not immediately available.