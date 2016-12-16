Man dies after he was shot on a bus in northeast Las Vegas

A man who was shot on a bus Thursday evening died less than two hours later at University Medical Center.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen about 5:40 p.m. on a RTC bus at North Pecos Road and East Washington Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Three males fled the scene after the shooting, Rogers said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died at about 7 p.m., Rogers said.

Metro’s homicide unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

