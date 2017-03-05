Man dies from injuries after central Las Vegas shooting

A man shot Saturday evening in the central valley died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

About 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call that a man had been shot at 817 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near H Street. Police found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and not breathing.

He died just before 2 a.m. at University Medical Center, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carol Donegan said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the dead man once his family has been notified.

No other details are available.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.