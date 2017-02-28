Man dies several weeks after northeast Las Vegas Valley shooting

A man shot earlier this month in the northeast valley died from his injuries Monday.

On Feb. 16, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of Marquette Drive. Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.

The man went to North Vista Hospital for treatment and later University Medical Center, Metro said. Police determined that a fight took place between people in two vehicles near Stewart Place Park, by Teakwood Avenue and Montello Avenue. An argument escalated, a gun was drawn and a man was shot, Metro said.

The Clark County coroner will release the decedent’s identity and cause and manner of death once after family has been notified.

People with information about the incident may call the department’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

