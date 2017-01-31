Man faces assault charge in November shooting outside Goodwill store in northwest Las Vegas

A man wanted in connection with the November shooting outside a northwest Goodwill store has been arrested.

Detectives identified Randy Miller, 23, as a suspect in the shooting. Miller was taken into custody Saturday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of assault with a deadly weapon, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

Metro requested the public’s assistance in identifying two men wanted in connection with the incident at Goodwill, 4830 West Craig Road, near Decatur Boulevard. The men entered the store on Nov. 23, committed a theft and left the store. They later returned and fired one shot toward the business, police said.

The second man is no longer being sought in this case.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.