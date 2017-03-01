Man with gunshot wound walks into a northwest valley hospital; police investigate

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound walked into a northwest valley hospital Tuesday evening.

A man, who had been shot in the arm, entered Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center about 5:10 p.m. Police said he was transferred to the University Medical Center’s trauma unit, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police were on scene investigating Tuesday night at Gilcrease Brothers Park, 10045 Gilcrease Ave., near North Hualapai Way. A shell casing and blood were found near a bathroom in the park, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

It’s unknown what preceded the shooting.

“Detectives are trying to get the story, but the victim is not cooperating,” Summers said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.