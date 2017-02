A man was shot in the west-central Las Vegas Valley Sunday night.

The man’s father called 911 just before 10 p.m. to report his son was shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The father lives on the 500 block of Cactus Bloom Lane, Gordon said, but it wasn’t immediately clear where the son was shot or who shot him.

Gordon said he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

