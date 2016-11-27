Man hospitalized after being shot through window in downtown Las Vegas home

A man was hospitalized after being shot through a window in his downtown Las Vegas home, Las Vegas p0lice said.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 604 N. 23rd St., near North Eastern Avenue and East Bonanza Road, when a shooter walked up to the home and began firing rounds through a window, police said.

The male victim was struck in the torso and was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with life-threatening injuries, Metropolitan Police Department’s Lt. C.J. Jenkins said. At the time of the shooting, the victim was in critical but stable condition.

There were no witnesses and Metro has no suspects in custody, Jenkins said.

