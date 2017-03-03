Man hospitalized after shooting in south Las Vegas

A man was injured in a shooting in the south Las Vegas Valley Friday afternoon.

The victim was shot on the 1000 block of Silver Creek Avenue, near East Cactus Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, about 1:50 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Michael Rodriguez said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center. The extent of his injuries were unknown.

The shooter was taken into custody, Rodriguez said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

