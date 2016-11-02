Man injured in shooting near downtown Las Vegas apartment complex

A man was shot several times at an apartment complex east of downtown Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police initially believed the man was shot with a pellet gun about 12:15 a.m. at Hidden Village Apartments, 1825 Lewis Ave., Lt. Sophia Kypreos said. Later police said somebody fired seven to eight rounds of snake shot, which is a small type of shot often used against small animals. It wasn’t clear how many times the man was hit by the shot.

“The victim was walking around,” Kypreos said. “And he was fine.”

The man appeared to have been hit in the side and grazed on the head and hand, police said.

He was treated and release from Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Kypreos said the victim in his 40s was visiting a friend at an apartment in the complex, and the friend had visitors. They got into an argument, she said, and the man was shot inside the apartment. She said everybody involved seemed to know each other.

Officers had previously identified a man in his 20s as a suspect, Kypreos said. But the man who was shot told police their suspect was not the shooter. Police did arrest that man on unrelated previous warrants. As of 3:45 a.m., Metro hadn’t arrested anyone in the shooting.

