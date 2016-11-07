Man shoots 2 men with single bullet on Las Vegas Strip

A man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting early Monday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.

Dispatchers received a call about 2:30 a.m. reporting a shooting on the pedestrian bridge between the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood, Metro spokesman David Gordon said.

Police believe the shooting began with an altercation between the 26-year-old suspect and two male victims, Gordon said. One shot fired and the two men were hit by the same bullet, police said.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting but Las Vegas police later took him into custody.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

