Man shoots ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend just east of Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating a domestic-related shooting that happened late Friday just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

About 9:35 p.m., police were called to a shopping center at 252 Convention Center Drive, just north of the Encore. One person was shot in the leg.

The person who was shot was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with injuries that were not life-threatening.

At the scene, officers determined the person shot had been with his girlfriend at the time of the gunfire.

The shooter, the girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, confronted the current couple in the shopping center, then opened fire on the woman’s current boyfriend, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

The woman was not injured.

The shooter was apprehended and arrested on scene. Police did not name him Friday night.

