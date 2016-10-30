Man shot and killed Thursday identified by coroner

A man fatally shot Thursday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was 28-year-old Las Vegas resident Jaycee Laushaul Jr. The coroner also identified Laushaul’s manner of death as a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.

Police received a call just before 2 a.m. from a neighbor who heard the gunshot at the Virginia Apartments on the 5300 block of East Tropicana Avenue.

The caller said she had not heard an altercation before the shooting, police said.

It is unknown whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.