Man shot in downtown area

A man was shot around noon Sunday in the Las Vegas downtown area, police said.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Baltimore Avenue.

The man, who was shot twice, was taken to University Medical Center, where he is undergoing surgery, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman John Henricksen said.

No arrests have been made, but detectives are investigating the case, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.