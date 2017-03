A man was shot during a possible home invasion in the central Las Vegas Valley Friday morning, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers said a man was shot in the hand inside his residence at Emerald Suites, an apartment complex at 3684 Paradise Road, about 12:30 a.m., Lt. Carlos Hank said.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He’s expected to live.

Detectives are investigating.

