Man shot at least twice in northeast Las Vegas shooting

A 36-year-old man was shot in the arm and the leg overnight in northeast Las Vegas.

Police said the man is expected to survive his injuries.

Lt. Daniel Alvarado with Metropolitan Police Department said the man told police he was inside his house in the 3900 block of Rainburst Court near East Alexander and North Walnut roads when people approached the house and started shooting through the door. However, Alvarado said police found shell casings on the street, seeming to contradict the man’s statement.

“We’re not getting a clear picture from him what happened,” Alvarado said.

He said an SUV-type vehicle was seen leaving the area, and police believe there are two suspects.

Alvarado said he wasn’t sure whether the man knew his assailants.

Police found 9 mm and .45 casings in the street, he said.

