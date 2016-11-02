Man shot near downtown; police seeking suspect

A man shot another man several times at an apartment complex east of downtown early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police initially believed the man was shot with a pellet gun about 12:15 a.m., Lt. Sophia Kypreos said, but later said somebody fired seven to eight rounds of snake shot, which is a small type of shot often used against small animals. It wasn’t clear how many times the man was hit by the shot.

“The victim was walking around,” Kypreos said. “And he was fine.”

The man appeared to have been hit in the side and grazed in the head and hand, police said.

He was treated and release from Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Kypreos said a man in his 40s was visiting a friend at an apartment in the complex, and the friend had company. They got into an argument, she said, and a man was shot inside the apartment. She said everybody involved seemed to know each other.

The shooting happened at Hidden Village Apartments at 1825 Lewis Ave.

Officers had previously identified a man in his 20s as a suspect, Kypreos said. But theman who was shot told police their suspect ws not the shooter. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police did arrest that man on unrelated previous warrants. As of 3:45 a.m., Metro hadn’t arrested a suspect in the shooting.

