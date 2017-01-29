Man shot in neck in northeast Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in the northeast valley that left one man injured.

Officers responded just before 2 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 5200 block of Pentagon Avenue, near Craig Road and North Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metro Lt. Steve Summers.

A man was shot in the neck and taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition. The shooter has not been found, Summers said.

