Man shot by NHP trooper after carjacking attempt identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man shot and killed by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper on Wednesday.

Javier Munoz, 28, was shot by NHP trooper David Dudley on Wednesday after Munoz threw an elderly man to the ground and tried to get into the man’s car.

Munoz was taken to Sunrise Hospital but died the next day. The coroner determined Munoz died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His death was ruled a homicide.

NHP will hold a press conference about the trooper-involved shooting next week.

