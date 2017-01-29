Man shot in the jaw in downtown Las Vegas

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

Just before 6 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received a call from a man who said he’d been shot in the jaw on the 1200 block of South Main Street near East Charleston Boulevard, Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The man was taken to the University Medical Center with a single gunshot wound, Hank said. He is in critical but stable condition.

Metro has made no arrests in connection with the shooting.

