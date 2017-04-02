Man walks into Las Vegas hospital with gunshot wound, won’t share details

A man walked into Desert Springs Hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon but wouldn’t give police information about how he got his injury.

At about 5:30 p.m., a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right hip, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The man told police he was possibly shot two days ago at his friend’s house, but would not say where or reveal anything else.

