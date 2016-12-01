Man wanted in connection with northeast Las Vegas Valley mobile home park shooting

Las Vegas police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a Nov. 10 northeast valley shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Police have filed a warrant for a Max Cook, 33, who is linked to the pre-dawn shooting at AAA Mobile Home Park, 4978 Stanley Ave., near North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue.

Before shots rang out, police said two men and a woman were arguing in front of a mobile home in the park about 3:45 a.m. when one of the men was shot several times. He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

It’s unclear how investigators linked Cook to the shooting, as his warrant was not immediately available Wednesday. But police said Cook is felon and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Cook’s whereabouts, or anyone with information about the case, is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department northeast valley detectives at 702-828-7348.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.