Man, woman found dead in desert outskirts of Henderson with gunshot wounds

On the outskirts of the southern Las Vegas Valley, a passer-by stopped Thursday afternoon to assist a man lying down in the desert.

He failed to get a response and called police. Nearby was a woman’s body and a silver Chevorlet Cruze.

Henderson police are calling the deaths of the 55-year-old man and 54-year-old woman an apparent murder-suicide after the bodies were found with gunshot wounds near East Larson Lane and Gilespie Street.

The area — about a mile south of the M Resort — is sparse and mostly surrounded by vacant desert lots. Emergency personnel declared the man and the woman dead at the scene.

Henderson police have not specified which person is believed to have killed the other.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the decedents’ identities once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Henderson Police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

