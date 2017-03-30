Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in Southwest Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Thursday morning on the 7900 block of Brianna Cheerful Avenue.

The incident took place near Mountain’s Edge Park.

At this time there are no reported injuries to officers or suspects, according to department spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield. He added, this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.